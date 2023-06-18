Astar Self Reported Market Cap Hits $62.66 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Astar has a market capitalization of $62.66 million and $3.02 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar Token Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

