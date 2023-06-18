Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Short Interest Up 5.4% in May

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,700 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 231,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,164,000 after acquiring an additional 351,106 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,254,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 518,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 108,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 52,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.96. 259,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,006. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $998.77 million, a PE ratio of 125.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $347.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 148.58%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

