Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) PT Raised to GBX 300

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 300 ($3.75) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 528 ($6.61).

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 307.20 ($3.84) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.87. The firm has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 246.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 208.30. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.66 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 629.80 ($7.88).

In other news, insider Michael de Picciotto sold 2,333,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.19), for a total transaction of £7,815,975.45 ($9,779,749.06). 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

