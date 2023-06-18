AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.57

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.57 and traded as high as $15.73. AstroNova shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 9,316 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AstroNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

AstroNova Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $114.27 million, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.36%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas bought 32,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 464,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,989,869.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 66,952 shares of AstroNova stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $967,456.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 535,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 32,956 shares of AstroNova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,989,869.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 100,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,243 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstroNova by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in AstroNova by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment includes digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Further Reading

