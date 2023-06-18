AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.8% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

