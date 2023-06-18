AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Boosted by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 197,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.9% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 17,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.7% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 68.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $16.06 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

