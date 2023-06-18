Audius Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $187.68 million and $3.27 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,180,985,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,051,967,676 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.