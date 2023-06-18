Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGG opened at $0.60 on Friday. Augusta Gold has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Augusta Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

