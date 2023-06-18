Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $228,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,792,000 after purchasing an additional 179,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,875,000 after purchasing an additional 87,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 689.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9,859.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 50,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 38,121 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $278.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.69. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $249.86 and a 12 month high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

