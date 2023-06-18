Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $581,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $69.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

