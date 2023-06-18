Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 285.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,313 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF accounts for 1.1% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $644,000.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RDIV opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $849.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $47.97.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.