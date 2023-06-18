Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $371,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

