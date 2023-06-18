Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,682 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $586,942,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after acquiring an additional 459,708 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,312,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,978,000 after acquiring an additional 449,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,287,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,257,000 after acquiring an additional 652,187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $110.50 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $125.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.33.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

