Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 2.1% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Motco bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ET. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.82 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

