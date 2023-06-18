Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 491 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 578.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 83,478 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,837 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $33.95 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

