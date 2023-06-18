Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Position Raised by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS opened at $74.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average is $70.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $75.35.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.