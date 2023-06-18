Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Short Interest Down 14.8% in May

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Avid Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 617,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,932. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $33.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 122.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,410,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 16.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,772,000 after buying an additional 710,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 31.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after buying an additional 602,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,269,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVID has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Stories

