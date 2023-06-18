Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACLS. William Blair started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $169.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $184.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $699,548.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

