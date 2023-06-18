Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

Axos Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.50. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35,534 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 148,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

