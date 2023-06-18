Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in May

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,600 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 3,158,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,603.0 days.
Axtel Price Performance
Shares of Axtel stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Axtel has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
About Axtel
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axtel (AXTLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.