Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in May

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,600 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 3,158,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,603.0 days.

Axtel Price Performance

Shares of Axtel stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Axtel has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

About Axtel

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses.

