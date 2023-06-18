B. Riley Comments on Alcoa Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS.

Alcoa Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

AA stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $58.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.