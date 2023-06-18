Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.23 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $218.59 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003426 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000410 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000528 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 213,899,231,074,338,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 213,900,143,226,564,288 with 152,100,750,137,370,432 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $1,448,516.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

