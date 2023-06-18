Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BADFF remained flat at $20.00 during trading on Friday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BADFF. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

