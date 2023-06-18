Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Badger Meter by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Badger Meter by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Badger Meter by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Badger Meter by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BMI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.50. The company had a trading volume of 447,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,184. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.53. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $74.25 and a fifty-two week high of $156.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

