Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Update

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 407,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BCSF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BCSF stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 559,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,802. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $15.04.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.74 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 40.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.