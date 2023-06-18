Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Update

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 407,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on BCSF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 1.5 %
Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.74 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 40.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile
Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.
