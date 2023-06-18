Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $4.50.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLDP. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.87.

BLDP opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.90.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 219.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 123,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 39,711 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 130.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 202,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 114,480 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,651,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 70,374 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

