Bangor Savings Bank Buys 5,739 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 720,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $35,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $531,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 138.7% during the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 96,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,097 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. 2,024,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,466. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

