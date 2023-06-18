Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.3 %
NYSE BMY traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $66.16. 19,394,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,518,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average of $70.27. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 66.47%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
