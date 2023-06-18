Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 37,018 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,671,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,171. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Featured Articles

