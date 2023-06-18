Baron Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,310 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $161.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.44. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

