Baron Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

