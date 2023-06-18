Baron Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Baron Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADP opened at $221.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.14.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

