Baron Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 4.9% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM opened at $142.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

