Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $13,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.90. 1,949,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,023. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.80. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 840.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

