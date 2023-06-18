Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $27,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,579. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $93.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

