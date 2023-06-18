Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $37.86 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,331 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $37,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,590,000 after acquiring an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after acquiring an additional 408,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,588,000 after buying an additional 395,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $170.74. 3,287,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $187.82. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

