Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $47.25 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $47,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,580. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $263.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.