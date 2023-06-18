Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 384,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.5% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $75,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.36. 6,889,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,637. The company has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,301 shares of company stock valued at $16,959,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

