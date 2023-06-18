Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.8% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $92,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 24.0% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Amgen by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $229.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,765,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,525. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.43. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

