Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 197 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.1 %

ROK traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $321.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.86 and its 200-day moving average is $279.86.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $86,895.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $86,895.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock worth $4,638,955 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

