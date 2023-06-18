Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 9,545 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,545 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.13. 2,430,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,253. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $51.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1341 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

