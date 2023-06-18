Beldex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.83 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $283.77 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,734.32 or 0.06543064 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00043481 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00033016 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00017071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015021 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,757,603 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,157,603 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

