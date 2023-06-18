Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Sells $69,225.90 in Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $69,225.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:BERY opened at $64.72 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.73.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 110,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 227,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.