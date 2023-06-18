Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Short Interest Update

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 25,290,000 shares. Approximately 46.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,852,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $44.59.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 999.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 688,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,875,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,908,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 298,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 9,038.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 247,936 shares in the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

