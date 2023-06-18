BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,047,200 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 10,869,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.0 days.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BHPLF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,563. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $35.55.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

