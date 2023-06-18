Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Update

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,700 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.7 days.

Billerud AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Billerud AB (publ) stock remained flat at $8.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. Billerud AB has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $15.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DNB Markets raised Billerud AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

Billerud AB engages in the manufacture and supply of renewable packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Board, Paper, Solutions, and Other. The Board segment manufactures liquid packaging board, cartonboard and liner. The Paper segment offers kraft and sack paper, as well as packaging for food, industrial purposes, medical applications, and carrier bags.

