Billington (LON:BILN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $353.98

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 353.98 ($4.43) and traded as high as GBX 379.90 ($4.75). Billington shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.57), with a volume of 16,311 shares changing hands.

Billington Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 415.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 354.92. The firm has a market cap of £46.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,013.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Billington Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.19) per share. This is a boost from Billington’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. Billington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,166.67%.

Insider Transactions at Billington

About Billington

In other news, insider Alexander Ospelt sold 39,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 396 ($4.95), for a total transaction of £155,402.28 ($194,447.30). Corporate insiders own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding solutions.

