bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIAFW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. bioAffinity Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 204,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level.

