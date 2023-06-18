Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,500 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the May 15th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 52,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $71,410.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,563,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,965,968.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 56,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $65,299.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,475,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,546,705.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 52,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $71,410.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,563,212 shares in the company, valued at $27,965,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 121,139 shares of company stock worth $152,825 and have sold 15,125 shares worth $23,746. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biodesix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. Birchview Capital LP increased its stake in Biodesix by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 5,039,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after buying an additional 2,669,562 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Biodesix Price Performance

NASDAQ:BDSX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 751,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. Biodesix has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 168.37% and a negative return on equity of 863.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biodesix will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Biodesix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.