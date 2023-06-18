BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Short Interest Up 5.6% in May

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

In related news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $38,969.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,743,302.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,560 and sold 90,089 shares valued at $1,885,831. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

BLFS stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. 593,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,730. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.81. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

